Sonam Kapoor Says She Is Ready To Do Munna Bhai 3 But There's A Condition!
Recently, there were reports about Sonam Kapoor being a part of the much-awaited Munna Bhai 3. There was a strong buzz in the media about the actress being approached by the makers to star in the film. It was being said that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is so bowled over by Sonam's performance in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that he is planning to team up with her for this film.
Finally, Sonam reacted to these reports while speaking to a section of media. She also opened up about Veere Di Wedding sequel.
Sonam's Condition To Star In Munna Bhai 3
Reacting to reports of being approached for Munna Bhai 3, Sonam said she is open to doing the film only if she gets to play the lead role and the film is titled Munni Ben.
The Actress Is Interested In Taking Up Only Lead Roles
Sonam said, "There was a time when I was doing one film a year. Then for last two years, I don't know what happened to me, I kept signing films. Now, I am back to doing one film a year. If I am doing that, then I will only do leads. Unless someone like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra comes to make again and says, 'karlo kuch'.
Is Sonam Open To Do A Film Like Raanjhanaa?
To this, the actress quipped, "It's been six years since I have done a film like Raanjhanaa. But why not? I would like to do something like that but I have to be the lead in it. I can't be a 'heroine'."
Sonam Kapoor On Veere Di Wedding Sequel
"I am dying to do that film. Nobody is more entertaining than Swara and Kareena. Shikha and me used to constantly look at them and say, 'Hey Ram, kya bol rahe ho'."
