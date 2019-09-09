English
    I Was Pregnant Without Being Pregnant: Sonam Kapoor On The Weirdest Rumour She Heard About Herself

    Netizens are known for jumping to conclusions without having much information. Ever since actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got married, they are often targetted with comments like 'Are they pregnant' on the basis of their clothes. Sonam, who's currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, reveals the weirdest rumour about her and said, "That I am pregnant without being pregnant".

    While speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, when Sonam was asked if she has any fashion tip to give Alia Bhatt, she said she's already quite impressed with Alia's latest fashion choices.

    When the same question was posed to Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone, the actress said, "I think she has an amazing body. So, she should dress to show her body."

    When asked about Salman Khan and her The Zoya Factor co-star, Dulquer Salmaan, she quipped, "Don't wear t-shirts."

    While speaking about her Saawariya co-star, Sonam said, "He has got great sneakers. That's what my husband says. I didn't even know that about Ranbir. He apparently has the best sneakers. Almost as good as Anand."

    Sonakshi Sinha: I Was Being Fat-shamed By The Industry People & Media; That Really Hurt

    Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor will arrive in theatres on September 20. The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. In the film, Dulquer is playing the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket team, while Sonam will be seen as an executive in an advertising agency.

