I Was Pregnant Without Being Pregnant: Sonam Kapoor On The Weirdest Rumour She Heard About Herself

Sonam Praises Alia Bhatt

While speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, when Sonam was asked if she has any fashion tip to give Alia Bhatt, she said she's already quite impressed with Alia's latest fashion choices.

Sonam On Deepika Padukone

When the same question was posed to Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone, the actress said, "I think she has an amazing body. So, she should dress to show her body."

Sonam On Salman Khan

When asked about Salman Khan and her The Zoya Factor co-star, Dulquer Salmaan, she quipped, "Don't wear t-shirts."

Sonam Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor

While speaking about her Saawariya co-star, Sonam said, "He has got great sneakers. That's what my husband says. I didn't even know that about Ranbir. He apparently has the best sneakers. Almost as good as Anand."

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor will arrive in theatres on September 20. The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. In the film, Dulquer is playing the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket team, while Sonam will be seen as an executive in an advertising agency.