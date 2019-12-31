Sonam Kapoor Says The Past Decade Has Been Brilliant Because She Got Married To Her Soulmate

Sonam Kapoor penned an emotional note saying good bye to 2019. She recounted the many amazing things that she did this past decade, but the one thing that is making us all go 'aww' is her mention of her hubby Anand Ahuja. Saying that she got married to her soulmate and built a home together, Sonam shared an adorable video of kissing Anand somewhere in Rome. Check it out.

Sonam has a lot to be proud of as she recounted how amazing a journey the past decade has been for her. She wrote as captions, "This past decade has been the most brilliant. I've acted in some incredible movies where I've met some amazing people who've become lifelong friends. I've made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together." (sic)

She continued, "But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! 🎥 @karanboolani" (sic)

Check out the post here -

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2019, in a fairytale wedding. The two are known to constantly drop couple goals on social media with adorable pictures and videos.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

