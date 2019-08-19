Sonam Kapoor Reacts Furiously As Fans Ask Her To Shift To Pakistan; She Says She's 'Half Peshawari'

Before Reading Her Reply Read Her Statement

In an interview to BBC, Sonam Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. It's heartbreaking to see part of my culture is something that I can't explore as well because of that."

Sonam also spoke about Kashmir and Article 370 and said that she doesn't really know what truth is. Hence, she would not like to express her opinion about something which she is not fully aware of.

Sonam On Pakistan Banning Hindi Films

Speaking about the same, Sonam said, "As an artist you want to be represented everywhere and you want your work to be shown everywhere.

The film in anyway did not show Pakistan in a negative light at all but the fact that they didn't show the film in Pakistan was heartbreaking for me. I have huge Pakistani following and my two best films - they are Muslims and half Pakistani."

Netizens Slam & Shame Sonam Kapoor

Payal Budhrani @PayalBudh: "Why don't you just relocate to #Pakistan #SonamKapoor? Then u'd be close to ur relatives. I was fond of you but after ur anti-national statement, you lost my respect! Count me out to ever watch ur movies again."

Bharat @bharatKAindia: "@sonamkapoor you are privileged, our family also rooted from Pakistan gave up everything made everything here. its not the people its idea of pakistan that needs to be killed and you empathize with it very much. shame on you. #SonamKapoor."

Abhinaba Debnat@AbhinabaDebnat2: "#SonamKapoor A deshdrohi lady like her should be jailed and banned for life for insulting the Indian Army and for disrespecting their wife's sacrifice... The Whole Bollywood is a Garbage."

Sonam Furiously Reacts To Trolling

Sonam Kapoor tweets, "Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn't a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self-reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job."

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.