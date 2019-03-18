WHAT A DISASTER! Sonam Kapoor TROLLED By Netizens For Her Bold Outfit At Hello Hall Of Fame Awards
Sonam Kapoor is not the actress, who goes wrong with style very often. However, her latest appearance at Hello Hall Of Fame Awards grabbed many eyeballs and netizens are anything but impressed! From mocking at Sonam Kapoor's tag 'a fashionista' to calling her choice of outfit, a disaster, netizens trolled Sonam left and right! Here's how they reacted..
@almafv4
"I think sonam tried to copy alia bhatt's recent colour combination... but it turned into disaster for sonam." [sic]
@tripti.chauhan91
"Like seriously? What has happened to her? I used to admire her" [sic]
@ishagautamraval
"She has gone mad on the name of fashion...my eyes are burning." [sic]
@florence_delhi
"Beautiful Sonam with very very very inappropriate and ugly dress..." [sic]
@empyreancharmer
"@rheakapoor your sister looks horrible. If you think your sister has a great sense of style, then you should come out of your dream and face the reality. This dress looks horrendously awful." [sic]
@findmeifucan
"@rheakapoor really.. she isn't looking good at all. Gown doesnt suit her body type." [sic]
@mahishaikh406
"big disaster👎👎👎👎 Rip for designer and her stylist." [sic]
Clearly, Sonam's look for the night didn't go well with her fans! On the work front, she will be next seen in The Zoya Factor.