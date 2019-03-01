Sonchiriya Live Audience Movie Review: See What The Audience Has To Say About The Sushant Starrer

Sudhanshu Saria @iamsuds

"Mind blown. So sensitive, so brutal, such a finely observed critique of patriarchy and our caste system - #Sonchiriya is not to be missed. Kudos Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma, @RonnieScrewvala + the entire team! Thank you."

Verun Chavaan @chappallungi

"Sonchiriya is stunning. Daaku with existential crises is a fitting description to what is a remarkable film about remarkable men & women searching for Something as remarkable as themselves. Thank You, @MumbaiFilmFest #SonchiriyaAtMAMI."

Vasan Bala @Vasan_Bala

"More Still engulfed by the world of #Sonchiriya, a shout out to the Screenplay and Dialogue writer #SudipSharma."

Lada Guruden Singh @ladasingh

"Sushant is having so much fun with his role in the film n what is it that @BajpayeeManoj can't do! Director Abhishek Chaubey's craft finds razor sharp writing in Sudeep's script! Such a heady mix of politics, caste complexities, social commentary and magical realism! #Sonchiriya."

Shaan Vyas @mesopystic

"Sonchiriya is a highly nuanced tale of redemption and the subtleties of morality. It deals with and makes a comment on ingrained patriarchy and is an essential film for the times, even though its set in the 70s. And @RanvirShorey is the cream of Indian actors today."

Jai Mehta @JaiHMehta

"#SONCHIRIYA is the best film you can watch in a theatre right now. Please go and watch this marvelous piece of film. It's historic! I watched it last night and I CANNOT stop thinking about it. Congratulations to the team."

Aditya Jindal @jindaladitya0

"Abhishek Chaubey does what he does best, storytelling! @bhumipednekar is refreshing and @itsSSR keeps the film together. All in all a good watch with an arcane message to take home."

Neha @Shankar_Neha

"Today I watched the most boring movie of 2019 It's called #Sonchiriya !! Boring as hell !!! #SonchiriyaAtMAMI."