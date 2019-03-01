Sonchiriya Live Audience Movie Review: See What The Audience Has To Say About The Sushant Starrer
The Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya has hit the theatres today on March 1, 2019 and several of them are enjoying the first day first show of this gun wielding bandit starrer action movie. We've collated the live audience review of Sonchiriya, so check them out below...
Sudhanshu Saria @iamsuds
"Mind blown. So sensitive, so brutal, such a finely observed critique of patriarchy and our caste system - #Sonchiriya is not to be missed. Kudos Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma, @RonnieScrewvala + the entire team! Thank you."
Verun Chavaan @chappallungi
"Sonchiriya is stunning. Daaku with existential crises is a fitting description to what is a remarkable film about remarkable men & women searching for Something as remarkable as themselves. Thank You, @MumbaiFilmFest #SonchiriyaAtMAMI."
Vasan Bala @Vasan_Bala
"More Still engulfed by the world of #Sonchiriya, a shout out to the Screenplay and Dialogue writer #SudipSharma."
Lada Guruden Singh @ladasingh
"Sushant is having so much fun with his role in the film n what is it that @BajpayeeManoj can't do! Director Abhishek Chaubey's craft finds razor sharp writing in Sudeep's script! Such a heady mix of politics, caste complexities, social commentary and magical realism! #Sonchiriya."
Shaan Vyas @mesopystic
"Sonchiriya is a highly nuanced tale of redemption and the subtleties of morality. It deals with and makes a comment on ingrained patriarchy and is an essential film for the times, even though its set in the 70s. And @RanvirShorey is the cream of Indian actors today."
Jai Mehta @JaiHMehta
"#SONCHIRIYA is the best film you can watch in a theatre right now. Please go and watch this marvelous piece of film. It's historic! I watched it last night and I CANNOT stop thinking about it. Congratulations to the team."
Aditya Jindal @jindaladitya0
"Abhishek Chaubey does what he does best, storytelling! @bhumipednekar is refreshing and @itsSSR keeps the film together. All in all a good watch with an arcane message to take home."
Neha @Shankar_Neha
"Today I watched the most boring movie of 2019 It's called #Sonchiriya !! Boring as hell !!! #SonchiriyaAtMAMI."
