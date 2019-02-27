English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonchiriya Screening: Bhumi Pednekar Looks Ravishing, Sushant Singh Rajput Is All Smiles

    By
    |

    Audiences have been waiting with excitement for the release of Abhishek Chaubey's latest action film Sonchiriya. Set in the ravines of Chambal, the movie is about a gang of bandits, and explores a broad spectrum of themes such as gender and caste discrimination, and other existential questions of life. We do not have to wait much longer to watch the film on the big screen because it is set to hit the theatres on March 1st.

    On Wednesday night, a special screening of Sonchiriya was held for the film fraternity. Bumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ashutosh Rana who are three leads in the movie attended the screening, along with director Abhishek Chaubey. Check out the pictures!

    Bhumi Looked Ravishing At Sonchiriya's Screening

    On Wednesday night, a special screening of Sonchiriya was held for the film fraternity. Bumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ashutosh Rana who are three leads in the movie attended the screening, along with director Abhishek Chaubey. Check out the pictures!

    Sushant Smiles For The Cameras At Sonchiriya Screening

    Sushant Singh Rajput was visibly excited for the screening of Sonchiriya. He looked handsome in an all black formal ethnic ensemble.

    Director Abhishek Chaubey At The Screening

    Director Abhishek Chaubey was present at the screening of Sonchiriya on Wednesday night. He looked casual in a white sweater teamed with a pair of denims. He had spoken about the film in an interview with Scroll, "Sonchiriya is spread over four days in the Chambal ravines, and deals with issues of gender, social discrimination because of caste and when justice becomes revenge," and added, "Our fictional bandits are at a crossroads about their meaning and purpose. They have a sense of ethics and morals, but they don't know if they are right or wrong. These existential questions bother them."

    Ashutosh Rana Attends The Screening Of Sonchiriya

    Ashutosh Rana, who is also one of the leads in Sonchiriya, was at the screening of the film on Wednesday night. He wore a white kurta and pyjama, over which he wore a navy blue Nehru jacket.

    MOST READ: Salman Khan Looks Totally Cool At The Airport; Daisy Shah's Military Airport Look

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 23:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue