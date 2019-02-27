Sonchiriya Screening: Bhumi Pednekar Looks Ravishing, Sushant Singh Rajput Is All Smiles
Audiences have been waiting with excitement for the release of Abhishek Chaubey's latest action film Sonchiriya. Set in the ravines of Chambal, the movie is about a gang of bandits, and explores a broad spectrum of themes such as gender and caste discrimination, and other existential questions of life. We do not have to wait much longer to watch the film on the big screen because it is set to hit the theatres on March 1st.
On Wednesday night, a special screening of Sonchiriya was held for the film fraternity. Bumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ashutosh Rana who are three leads in the movie attended the screening, along with director Abhishek Chaubey. Check out the pictures!
Bhumi Looked Ravishing At Sonchiriya's Screening
Sushant Smiles For The Cameras At Sonchiriya Screening
Sushant Singh Rajput was visibly excited for the screening of Sonchiriya. He looked handsome in an all black formal ethnic ensemble.
Director Abhishek Chaubey At The Screening
Director Abhishek Chaubey was present at the screening of Sonchiriya on Wednesday night. He looked casual in a white sweater teamed with a pair of denims. He had spoken about the film in an interview with Scroll, "Sonchiriya is spread over four days in the Chambal ravines, and deals with issues of gender, social discrimination because of caste and when justice becomes revenge," and added, "Our fictional bandits are at a crossroads about their meaning and purpose. They have a sense of ethics and morals, but they don't know if they are right or wrong. These existential questions bother them."
Ashutosh Rana Attends The Screening Of Sonchiriya
Ashutosh Rana, who is also one of the leads in Sonchiriya, was at the screening of the film on Wednesday night. He wore a white kurta and pyjama, over which he wore a navy blue Nehru jacket.
