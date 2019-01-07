English
 Sonchiriya Trailer: This Sushant Singh Rajput Film Brings A Gripping Tale From The Chambal Ravines!

Sonchiriya Trailer: This Sushant Singh Rajput Film Brings A Gripping Tale From The Chambal Ravines!

By
    Ever since the makers of Sonchiriya dropped the posters of Sushant Singh Rajput- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya, there has been a lot of anticipation around this film. Abhishek Chaubey who is known for his dark, gritty films is back with yet another gripping tale in the form of Sonchiriya.

    son

    Set in 1975 in Chambal, the movie revolves around Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee leading a bunch of bandits struggling to make a decision about surrendering to the cops. Sonchiriya showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits where multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The film gives a glimpse of the glorious years of dacoits in central India. 

    Check out the trailer here-

    Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiraiya presents a rustic and rooted tale set in the era of dacoits. 

    Shot in Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya is a completely fictionalized account of the era.

    Talking about his film, Chaubey was earlier quoted as saying, "Bandits have been around for ages. They are criminals but it's a huge tradition -- their society and life. There are so many layers to it. Why they were the way they were why they were bandits but they called themselves rebels so what was it that motivated them to live like that. It's a part of our history and culture and I'm really shocked that we're not telling more stories about them. In the West, it's an established genre which is still being explored."

    Sonchiriya is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 8th February, 2019.

