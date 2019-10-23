Soni Razdan And Mukesh Bhatt React To Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Fake Wedding Invitation

A few days ago, a fake wedding invitation of Bollywood's 'it' couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went viral on the internet. The card had many grammatical and spelling mistakes in it, and it was confirmed that it was indeed fake. Alia's mother Soni Razdan, and her uncle Mukesh Bhatt reacted to the fiasco.

Rubbishing the rumours of the wedding, Alia's mum Soni Razdan told Bombay Times, "It's a non-issue. Please, don't give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve."

The invitation informed that Alia and Ranbir were going to get married on January 22, 2020, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. However, it spelled Alia's name as 'Aliya', and mentioned that Alia was Mukesh Bhatt's daughter, not Mahesh Bhatt. Mukesh said that he got phone calls from all over the country, and wondered how anyone could believe the card, as it had so many mistakes.

Mukesh Bhatt said, "Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It's sad. There are so many mistakes on the card."

When the paparazzi caught up with Alia at the airport and asked her about the invitation card, she laughed it off and said, 'Kya Bataun?"

Rumours of Alia and Ranbir's wedding keep popping up regularly. The two have constantly denied such rumours. But it shows how eagerly fans are waiting to hear the news of Alia and Ranbir getting hitched.

The two will be starring together for the first time in Brahmastra. It is a superhero mythology movie directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

