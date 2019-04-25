English
    OMG! This Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Lost A Big Movie For Saying No To Plastic Surgery

    Actress Sonnalli Seygall became a known face after working in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. Sonali recently revealed to a leading web portal that she sacrificed an important role offered by a famous director by saying no to plastic surgery. Sonali said, "It was recently when I tested for a well-known casting director for a fantastic role. I was very excited for this audition and prepared myself really well because I really wanted to bag it! And I did! But on meeting the director, there I was asked to make some changes on my body, unnaturally!''

    My Heart Broke

    "It was a no brainer for me to say no, even though my heart broke... But I would never put my body under the knife!"

    I Lost A Great Work Opportunity

    "I can't name the director as it was his vision, [but it] just doesn't work for me. I am an emotional person, so I did cry, but purely because I lost a great work opportunity. But on the other hand, I gave myself a silent pat on my back for not succumbing to the pressures around me.''

    It's Sad

    "The problem is about conditioning and perception. A lot of us grow up having certain stereotypes about how a woman/man should look, or how a heroine should look etc. I think beauty and sex appeal is something very raw and natural, and it is sad that so many women feel the pressure to look a certain way just to feel and look sexy! But times are definitely getting better now and a lot of actors in our country are breaking that stereotype and I hope we continue that way!"

    I Did Cross My Mind To Go Through Unnatural Procedures

    "I wouldn't deny that when I had entered the industry long time ago, I had faced similar problems... that I was too skinny. I wouldn't deny that it did cross my mind then to go through unnatural procedures to enhance certain features. But I am glad that I didn't go ahead with it, instead I worked really hard on my body and ate well."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
