Sonu Nigam Lands Up In ICU After Eating Sea Food; Advises Never Take Chances With Allergies!

Sonu Shared A Picture Of His Swollen Eye

He posted on her Instagram page, "Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."

He Has A Piece Of Advice For Everyone

The singer wrote, "Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case."

He Would Have Been Asphyxiated If He Wasn't Rushed To The Hospital

He further added, "If Nanavati Hospital wasn't near by, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone. #health #lifeisbeautiful #goodfortune."

The Latest Update On His Health

Sonu was in ICU of the hospital for two days and was discharged later. He is now reportedly doing well.