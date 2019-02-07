English
    Sonu Nigam Lands Up In ICU After Eating Sea Food; Advises Never Take Chances With Allergies!

    Sonu Nigam recently had a horrifying experience after eating sea food. The singer had to be rushed to the hospital after developing allergy because of the sea food. Sonu was immediately admitted to the ICU. Now, he is reportedly well and recently updated his fans about his well-being along with some advice about how not to ignore allergies.

    Sonu Shared A Picture Of His Swollen Eye

    He posted on her Instagram page, "Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."

    He Has A Piece Of Advice For Everyone

    The singer wrote, "Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case."

    He Would Have Been Asphyxiated If He Wasn't Rushed To The Hospital

    He further added, "If Nanavati Hospital wasn't near by, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone. #health #lifeisbeautiful #goodfortune."

    The Latest Update On His Health

    Sonu was in ICU of the hospital for two days and was discharged later. He is now reportedly doing well.

    sonu nigam
