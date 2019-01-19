Sonu Nigam Says He Won’t Stop Voicing Honest Opinions Even If They Stink

Sonu Says He Won't Stop Giving Honest Opinions

"Look, opinion is like an a**hole, everyone has it. Some refuse to understand that. And the fact is honest opinion stinks, but that does not stop me to say it, why should I say something dishonest?" Sonu told IANS.

'I Keep Music Separate From Politics'

He does not like to mix music and politics. "I keep music separate from politics, but I am a musician by profession who has an interest in world affairs and everything that is happening around us in the society. I read books, I interact with wise people who have in-depth knowledge of many things. So of course, if people and media ask me on things, I will react."

Sonu Malik's Controversial Opinions On Anu Malike's MeToo Allegations

When Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused music composer Anu Malik of sexual harassment, Sonu had backed the composer and said, "If you say, 'Anu Malik met me this mornin', that's fine. You accused him without any proof; let's accept that too. Had he (Anu Malik) wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not. If I say that you misbehaved with me, you will ask me for proof. But there's no proof, right?''

'People Are Respecting The Accusers'

''Despite that, people are respecting the accusers, who are tarnishing Anu Malik's name. But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?" he added.

Sona Mohapatra's Retort To Sonu Nigam

"The torture, harassment, can happen anywhere. It happens in the corporate world too. You have accused him, you have shamed him; now don't punish his family. Get proof first."

To this, Sona Mohapatra wrote on Twitter, "'So much sympathy for a millionaire losing work? How about the scores of girls and women he tortured? Multiple testimonials are not proving enough?''