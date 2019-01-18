Sonu Sood BREAKS SILENCE On His UGLY SPAT With Kangana Ranaut; Reveals Why He Was IRKED With Her!

Sonu Starts With Saying That Manikarnika Was A Special Film To Him

"I had shot for Manikarnika for 45-47 days. We shot in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Film City with huge sets and huge combination of artists. Manikarnika was a very very special film to me, I had seen the rushes and the way it was mounted, the way Krish (the director) shot the film, it was phenomenal."

Krish Wanted Sonu Sood & Kangana To Re-Shoot The Film

"I used to sit with Krish and always discuss that I am really looking forward to the film. Then there was a time when somehow things did not go very well with the director and Kangana Ranaut and I was not aware of it.

And they planned to re-shoot the film; I requested to see what exactly they wanted to re-shoot. And I said that we will do it if we think it is important."

‘A few Scenes Were Missing & Sonu Was Left Surprised’

"But when I saw the film, the way it was edited and there were some scenes that were missing from the film.

This really disturbed me because we had put so much of hard work shooting for those scenes and when I asked them, they said that they needed to reshoot those portions which was very surprising."

Sonu Also Mentioned That He Tried To Sort Out The Differences But Makers Were Not On The Same Page

"There were some issues which I tried to sort. Then, they said that they wanted to shoot right away while I was shooting for Simmba. I had a continuity of beard but for Manikarnika I was clean shaven.

They tried to somehow adjust those dates and said that we want to finish in September. I said the film is releasing in February so even if we go to October first week, it does not really matter because we have already completed the film."

Sonu Chose Simmba Over Manikarnika

"Somehow we were not on same page. She (Kangana) wanted to direct it. So I said that if you want to finish it this week only then you can go ahead with someone else if you want to because I can't leave my Simmba set."

Sonu Sood On His Spat With Kangana

"Kangana is a dear friend. I have known her before her first film. It was very disheartening to experience this with a friend with whom you can't fight or say anything.

I never refused to meet her to sort things out; I was only phone call away. The historical scenes that were narrated were never part of the original script."

He Further Adds..

"I chose a particular script and director, then suddenly a new director comes on board with new scenes and a new script written in the way they want to, it's not easy for an actor to do scenes in different way with different director. "