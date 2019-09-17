Sooraj Pancholi On Jiah Khan's Suicide: All That I Kept Thinking Was That I Lost Someone Who I Loved

Sooraj Recounted The Jail Time

"I was put in the Anda cell at the Arthur Road jail which is the most secluded cell. You have no contact with anyone and you don't even get newspapers. I was completely numb. At that point, nothing mattered. All that I kept thinking was that I lost someone who I loved."

Sooraj Lashes Out At Media

"I have actually been silent because I respect that family. I respect what the family has been through. But the media has become very irresponsible. They only care about their TRPs. There are times when I'm in Court and things have been in my favour and a lot of journalists were there. I asked them, "Will you write this?" They told me they won't because it's a positive story and it won't track. It's unfair but I also believe in time."

For The Uninitiated...

The young actress, who showed much promise in films like Nishabd and Ghajini, was found hanging in her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi, with whom she was in a relationship with, was eventually booked for abetment of suicide and spent about a month in jail. The case is still on.

Cut To Present

Sooraj made his debut in 2015 with Hero, which was bankrolled by Salman Khan. The movie tanked at the box office. Sooraj's next Satellite Shankar is set to hit screens on October 11.