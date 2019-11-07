Here's What Sooraj Pancholi Has To Say About Kangana Ranaut's Affair With His Dad Aditya Pancholi!

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who made his début with Hero in 2015, is all set for his next release, Satellite Shankar - a film which is directed by Irfan Kamal. In a candid conversation with Spotboye, Sooraj spoke about his childhood and his dad Aditya Pancholi's affair with Kangana Ranaut.

Sooraj said, "No, that was their own issue. I don't get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And everyone goes through ups and downs. I'm not too happy about the things that have happened but it's their life."

Sooraj also praised his mom Zarina Wahab for being the strongest pillar of strength in his life and said, "Definitely, for the entire family.. My father knows that too. And, though he is tall, well-built and aggressive, my mother is still stronger than him."

In the same interview, Sooraj also spoke about Jiah Khan death case and how it continues to bother him even today. Sooraj said that there isn't a day when he doesn't think about it because he wants it to end. The actor feels very helpless because he can't do anything about it. Sooraj also asserted that none of the allegations against him have been proven. So, whatever has been written against him is false.

"It's just that I have been quiet. I have stayed mum because I want the court to decide what's right and what's wrong. I don't want to pass out a judgment saying 'Oh, I'm innocent.' Now, I have to speak out because it has been too long. I just want to say that I want this to end. It's been 7 years and no one is taking any action," concluded Sooraj Pancholi.

Satellite Shankar is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2019. The film will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala at the box office.