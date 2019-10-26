Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar To Release On November 8; 'Aari Aari' Song Out Now

Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film Satellite Shankar, a special journey connecting India will now release on November 8, 2019. The film which has been shot in 10 locations across the country is a tale of an army man on the journey of self-discovery while exploring the beauty of the country.

The film also stars South actress Megha Akash, who is making her Bollywood debut. 'Satellite Shankar' is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, and SCIPL. It has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal.

The team of Satellite Shankar also released a song "Aari Aari". The iconic song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Romy, Bombay Rockers and has been penned by Kumaar.

Watch Sooraj grove to this peppy dance number along with his army men in the movie. "I have grown up listening to "Aari Aari" which brings back a lot of memories. The song is a special celebratory number in which you will watch me dance along with a troop of army men. It was great fun shooting it. With the festive season around the corner, it is the perfect song to get grooving," Sooraj was quoted as saying.

Catch the song here.

ALSO READ: Jiah Khan Case: I Was Put Behind Bars When I Was 21 For Something I Haven't Done - Sooraj Pancholi