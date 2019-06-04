Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar REVEALS Why Doing Bike Stunts On Bangkok Streets Was Special For Him!

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar shoots for a stunt scene in Bangkok | FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are teaming up for the first time for the cop flick 'Sooryavanshi' and there's already a lot of buzz around this film. The movie already hit the shooting floors last month after which the crew left for Bangkok to shoot for Akshay's introduction scene in the film.

The actor has been currently shooting for Sooryavanshi in Bangkok which holds a special place in his heart since he has worked there for many years before he started his acting career. A picture of the 'Khiladi' star is doing the rounds on the internet where he is seen riding a bike in a black t-shirt and a green trouser with sneakers. The actor appears to be chasing some goons on the streets of Bangkok.

Check out the picture here-

While performing the stunts on the streets there, Akshay was reminded of his early days. The actor said, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."

Sooryavanshi has Katrina Kaif reuniting with Akshay Kumar after a long time. Speaking about it, the actress had earlier said in an interview, "I'm really excited. We have already shot a few days for Sooryavanshi. I really thought, 'What's it going to be like? There's going to be this uncomfortable...finding this comfort on set...because we are working together after nine years. It's a really long time.' But from the first 'action', I was like, 'Oh, okay, it's fine!' We still have that ease from the way that we worked together and he is a great co-star. I'm really enjoying on set with him."

Abhimanyu Singh will be playing the main baddie in this film. The actor was earlier quoted as saying, "Collaborating with Rohit sir and Akshay sir for such an interesting and exciting project is an overwhelming experience for me."

Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad while Katrina plays his love interest. The film also stars Neena Gupta. Rumours are also rife that Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba might have a cameo in the film.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on Eid 2020.

