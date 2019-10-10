Sooryavanshi Climax: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Are Desi Avengers Of Cop Universe

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. The film marks the superstar's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty and also has him reuniting with Katrina Kaif on the big screen after a long gap.

Earlier, it was reported that 'Sooryavanshi' will have a power-packed climax with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba making an entry in the film. And now, the makers have dropped a still where we get a glimpse of the trio in their respective characters.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The desi Avengers of the Cop universe!When 'Singham' meets 'Simmba' meets #Sooryavanshi,expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March,2020 ☄️." (sic)

Check it out here.

Ranveer Singh too shared this still on his Twitter page and posted, "#Sooryavanshi @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar #KatrinaKaif #RohitShetty @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez@DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms In Cinemas 27th March, 2020." (sic)

Ajay Devgn also tweeted, "Majhi bilkul satakli nahin-Salute Simmba, #Sooryavanshi and Singham who are combining forces on March 27, 2020." (sic)

The team of 'Sooryavanshi' is currently shooting the much-talked-about climax sequence in Hyderabad. A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier stated that Rohit Shetty had been working on the climax of the film with the writers for long and has finally cracked a way to get the three stars on board for a scene in this Akshay Kumar starrer.

Interestingly, Akshay and Katrina Kaif will also be recreating the iconic 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' song from 'Mohra' for this movie. Set against the backdrop of terrorism in India, 'Sooryavanshi' will be releasing in theatres on March 27, 2020.