Sooryavanshi First Look: 'Cop' Akshay Kumar Believes In 'Bullet For A Bullet' In Rohit Shetty's Next

After donning the 'khakhi' for many films in the past, Akshay Kumar is all set to play a cop again in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is a part of the filmmaker's cop universe. Rohit had left the audience pleasantly surprised when he got Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi (his character in Sooryavanshi) make a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity around this movie.

Today, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to reveal two new posters of this Rohit Shetty directorial. Buzz is that the actor plays chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

Gear For Eid 2020! Akshay Kumar shared this poster and captioned it as, "From #RohitShetty's Police universe, get ready for the fire-packed #Sooryavanshi , releasing on Eid 2020!" Akshay Kumar Packs A Punch With His Cop Avatar He captioned the second poster as, "A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty's #Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact!" Sooryavanshi Is Not A Remake Of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru There were rumours floating in about Sooryavanshi being a Hindi remake of Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However Rohit Shetty dismissed them and stated that his Akshay Kumar starrer is an original script. Work In Progress The pre-production on Sooryavanshi has begun. "Mission Sooryavanshi. En route Goa," Rohit had wrote alongside a picture, which showed him posing with his team in the jet bridge.

The makers are yet to announce the name of the film's leading lady. Speculations were rife about Katrina Kaif being roped in to play Akshay Kumar's love interest. However, Rohit Shetty clarified, "It's not true. We are still working on the script."

