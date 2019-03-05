English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sooryavanshi First Look: 'Cop' Akshay Kumar Believes In 'Bullet For A Bullet' In Rohit Shetty's Next

    By
    |

    After donning the 'khakhi' for many films in the past, Akshay Kumar is all set to play a cop again in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is a part of the filmmaker's cop universe. Rohit had left the audience pleasantly surprised when he got Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi (his character in Sooryavanshi) make a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity around this movie.

    Today, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to reveal two new posters of this Rohit Shetty directorial. Buzz is that the actor plays chief of the anti-terrorism squad. 

    Gear For Eid 2020!

    Akshay Kumar shared this poster and captioned it as, "From #RohitShetty's Police universe, get ready for the fire-packed #Sooryavanshi , releasing on Eid 2020!"

    Akshay Kumar Packs A Punch With His Cop Avatar

    He captioned the second poster as, "A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty's #Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact!"

    Sooryavanshi Is Not A Remake Of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

    There were rumours floating in about Sooryavanshi being a Hindi remake of Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However Rohit Shetty dismissed them and stated that his Akshay Kumar starrer is an original script.

    Work In Progress

    The pre-production on Sooryavanshi has begun. "Mission Sooryavanshi. En route Goa," Rohit had wrote alongside a picture, which showed him posing with his team in the jet bridge.

    The makers are yet to announce the name of the film's leading lady. Speculations were rife about Katrina Kaif being roped in to play Akshay Kumar's love interest. However, Rohit Shetty clarified, "It's not true. We are still working on the script."

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Unveil Their Film's Logo At Kumbh Mela

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue