Sooryavanshi Goes On Floors; Ranveer, Ajay & KJo Welcome Akshay To Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe!

The Powerful Trio

Akshay Kumar too shared this picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "The cop universe just got bigger as #Sooryavanshi takes charge!" The actor will be seen essaying the role of the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

Neena Gupta Is The Latest Addition To The Cast

The veteran actress will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the film.

Confirming the news, Neena told Mumbai Mirror, "This is an interesting role because it isn't the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore."

Katrina Kaif To Play Akshay Kumar's Love Interest

Earlier while coming on board for the film, Katrina had posted, "Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long 🌝my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will be hitting the theatrical screens on Eid 2020. Earlier, there were rumours about Sooryavanshi being the Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Rohit Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and clarified that his film is an original project.