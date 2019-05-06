Sooryavanshi Goes On Floors; Ranveer, Ajay & KJo Welcome Akshay To Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe!
Rohit Shetty is all geared to expand his cop universe with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi after giving us blockbuster films like Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise. This is the first time the filmmaker is teaming up with the superstar and everyone is eagerly waiting to see them explode fireworks on the big screen. Meanwhile, the cop drama is all set to hit the shooting floors today.
Before commencing the shoot, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar posed for a picture with Akshay to welcome to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Karan Johar tweeted the picture and captioned it as, "And the Universe Expands...Our GAME BEGINS..."
The Powerful Trio
Akshay Kumar too shared this picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "The cop universe just got bigger as #Sooryavanshi takes charge!" The actor will be seen essaying the role of the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.
Neena Gupta Is The Latest Addition To The Cast
The veteran actress will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the film.
Confirming the news, Neena told Mumbai Mirror, "This is an interesting role because it isn't the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore."
Katrina Kaif To Play Akshay Kumar's Love Interest
Earlier while coming on board for the film, Katrina had posted, "Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long 🌝my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will be hitting the theatrical screens on Eid 2020. Earlier, there were rumours about Sooryavanshi being the Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Rohit Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and clarified that his film is an original project.