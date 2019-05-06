English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sooryavanshi Goes On Floors; Ranveer, Ajay & KJo Welcome Akshay To Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe!

    By
    |

    Rohit Shetty is all geared to expand his cop universe with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi after giving us blockbuster films like Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise. This is the first time the filmmaker is teaming up with the superstar and everyone is eagerly waiting to see them explode fireworks on the big screen. Meanwhile, the cop drama is all set to hit the shooting floors today.

    Before commencing the shoot, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar posed for a picture with Akshay to welcome to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Karan Johar tweeted the picture and captioned it as, "And the Universe Expands...Our GAME BEGINS..."

    The Powerful Trio

    Akshay Kumar too shared this picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "The cop universe just got bigger as #Sooryavanshi takes charge!" The actor will be seen essaying the role of the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

    Neena Gupta Is The Latest Addition To The Cast

    The veteran actress will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the film.

    Confirming the news, Neena told Mumbai Mirror, "This is an interesting role because it isn't the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore."

    Katrina Kaif To Play Akshay Kumar's Love Interest

    Earlier while coming on board for the film, Katrina had posted, "Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long 🌝my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar."

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will be hitting the theatrical screens on Eid 2020. Earlier, there were rumours about Sooryavanshi being the Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Rohit Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and clarified that his film is an original project.

    Madhu Chopra REVEALS Why Her Son Siddharth Called Off His Wedding With Ishita Kumar Last Minute!

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue