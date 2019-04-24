SOTY2 Song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan: Tiger, Ananya & Tara Get Groovy Desi Style!

After paying a tribute to Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan with a recreated version of their iconic song 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', the makers of Student Of The Year have released the second track from the film titled Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

While the song does remind one of Radha from 'Student Of The Year', this one is a fusion of pop and groovy beats with some insanely silly lyrics, some of which goes like, 'Dil mein bhara hai aise disco, paani pyaara ho jaise fish ko' and 'Main nai rukdi, mukdi hai battery mere phone diyaa."

Producer Karan Johar shared the track on his Twitter page and wrote, "Here to raise the temperature! #MumbaiDilliDiKudiyaan out now - http://bit.ly/MumbaiDilli."

Check out the song here-

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and with lyrics by Vayu, the song has been crooned by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani.

At the song launch event, Ananya revealed, "Tara and I were dying to do an Indian song, especially after watching Radha. I told them you guys have to put one here. It was amazing shooting an Indian song with Tiger and Tara."

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 10, 2019.

