English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SOTY2 Song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan: Tiger, Ananya & Tara Get Groovy Desi Style!

    By
    |

    After paying a tribute to Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan with a recreated version of their iconic song 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', the makers of Student Of The Year have released the second track from the film titled Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

    soty2

    While the song does remind one of Radha from 'Student Of The Year', this one is a fusion of pop and groovy beats with some insanely silly lyrics, some of which goes like, 'Dil mein bhara hai aise disco, paani pyaara ho jaise fish ko' and 'Main nai rukdi, mukdi hai battery mere phone diyaa."

    Producer Karan Johar shared the track on his Twitter page and wrote, "Here to raise the temperature! #MumbaiDilliDiKudiyaan out now - http://bit.ly/MumbaiDilli."

    Check out the song here-

    Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and with lyrics by Vayu, the song has been crooned by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani.

    At the song launch event, Ananya revealed, "Tara and I were dying to do an Indian song, especially after watching Radha. I told them you guys have to put one here. It was amazing shooting an Indian song with Tiger and Tara."

    Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 10, 2019.

     PM Modi COMPLAINTS To Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Ji Ka Poora Gussa Mujhpe Nikal Jaata Hai Twitter

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue