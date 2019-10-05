South Star Arvind Swami To Play MGR In Jayalalithaa Biopic 'Thalaivi' Starring Kangana Ranaut

If reports are to be believed, south star Arvind Swami will be playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the biopic of late TN CM J Jayalalithaa. Popular South director Vijay, will be directing the movie, which will be titled as "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi. The director is famed for his movies like "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, passed away on December 5, 2016, due to cardiac arrest after being hospitalised for about four months. She is fondly referred to as 'Amma' (mother) and 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'.

Actor-turned politician MG Ramachandran, who was popularly known as MGR among his followers, had founded the political party, AIADMK, after quitting DMK in 1972. He managed to capture power in Tamil Nadu in 1977.

He was a mentor to Jayalalithaa in her career in the entertainment industry as well as politics. After continuing as Chief Minister for Tamil Nadu for 10 consecutive years, he passed away on December 24, 1987.

"MGR and Jayalalithaa starred in 28 box-office hits between 1965 and 1973. While the makers needed a worthy actor to do justice to his role, another criterion was that the artiste be fluent in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Arvind satisfied both criteria," a source was quoted as saying in the Business Line.

K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has written "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", is penning 'Thalaivi', too. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri, and Karma Media and Entertainment.

It is being said that Arvind Swami will start working on the film from November 15 onwards. Actor Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Jayalalithaa in the film.