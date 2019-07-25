Spunkalicious: Kriti Sanon Looks Super Hot On The Latest Cover Of Femina; CHECK IT OUT!

Kriti Sanon is grabbing our eyeballs with her motion picture on the latest cover of Femina magazine, and man, it's too hot to handle! This actress who has been steadily climbing the ladder in the Hindi film industry, has become the cover girl for Femina's August issue. Check out the motion picture here!

Kriti Sanon exudes confidence and spunk in the latest cover of Femina magazine. Styled in a black over sized, glazed jacket which she has worn off her shoulder, hair and make up giving off an edgy vibe, she captivates us with her bewitching look. Posting the digital cover on her Instagram, Kriti captioned it, "Flirting with the camera on Femina's latest issue!!🖤 My first motion cover 😉💃🏻 #CoverGirl

#Repost @feminaindia" (sic)

Her candid interview with Femina, where she talks about her life, cinema, and style, will drop on August 9.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Arjun Patiala, another romantic comedy, this time co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, and is set to hit theatres on July 26, 2019.

