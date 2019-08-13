Sridevi's 56th Birth Anniversary: Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Visits Temple; Pens Heartfelt Note!

Had Sridevi been alive today, the superstar would have turned 56 today! Her untimely demise has been quite a huge loss for everyone and has a void which can't be filled. On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary today, her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor visited the temple.

Later, the 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture where she is seen in an ethnic wear. Janhvi looks a splitting image of her late mother in a neon green lehenga which she paired up with a neon yellow dupatta. She is seen here posing with a friend.

Earlier in the morning, she penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her mommy. Her Instagram captioned read, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you."

Last year, on Sridevi's first death anniversary, Boney Kapoor had held a puja for his late wife at her maternal home in Chennai.

Janhvi had even shared an emotional tribute where she wrote, "There is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it's you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But you weren't meant for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That's why he took you back. But at least we had you."

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Gunjan Sharma biopic titled 'Kargil Girl' and recently wrapped up the Georgia schedule for the same. She will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy 'Rooh Afza' and is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer 'Takht'.

