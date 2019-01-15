Sridevi Bungalow: Boney Kapoor Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Priya Varrier's Bollywood Debut Film

Many Felt The Film Is Based On Sridevi's Life

Minutes after the makers of the film released the teaser, the film started receiving flak as many felt that it was based on late actress Sridevi's life.

At the end of the teaser, Priya's character Sridevi is shown dead in a bathtub which is quite similar to Sridevi's death due to accidental drowning in real life.

Boney Kapoor Sends Legal Notice To The Makers

The makers of Sridevi Bungalow have received a legal notice from Boney Kapoor.

'We Will Face The Legal Case'

Director Mambully told Cinestaan, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)."

This Is How Priya Reacted When Asked If The Film Is Based On Superstar Sridevi

Meanwhile, Priya Varrier also refused to accept or deny whether her film is based on the life of late super-star, Sridevi.

Priya's Father Refused To Comment

On the other hand, Priya's father refused to comment on the legal notice, saying it was for the director and producers of the film to address.