    Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Daughter Jahnvi Kapoor Pens An Emotional Post!

    It's been a year today since legendary actress Sridevi left for heavenly abode on 24th February 2018 and the void is still irreplaceable. The 'Hawa Hawai' lady passed away tragically after accidentally drowning herself in a bath tub in Dubai.

    On her death anniversary today, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor paid a heart-felt tribute to the late actress with an emotional post. 

    Janhvi's Heartfelt Tribute Will Leave You Teary-eyed

    On the eve of Sridevi's death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of two pairs of hands, probably of her sitting in Sridevi's lap, on her Instagram handle and wrote, "My heart will always be heavy. But I'll always be smiling because it has you in it."

    Shabani Azmi Too Recalled The Late Actress

    She tweeted, "A year already .. #Sridevi . You will live on through your work .."

    Nobody Can Replace Her In The Industry, Says Ajay Devgn

    "I have never worked with her but since my childhood I was in awe of her for the kind of actor that she was.

    From whatever interactions I had with her, I know the kind of human being that she was and I do not think anybody can replace her in the industry. Like I earlier also said, it is a loss which will never be filled up," said Ajay Devgn in one of his recent interviews.

    Farah Khan Shared This Throwback Picture On Sridevi's Death Anniversary

    The choreographer-director wrote, "When i was just starting out in my career She was so supportive, so encouraging.. getting to Choreograph a Sridevi show or a song for her was like a dream.. no wonder I never got awed or starstruck with any other star in my entire career because I started frm the TOP! There never was n never will be anyone like SRIDEVI.. love her always ♥️( this photo is frm 1994- world tour)."

    ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor Puts Up Sridevi's Saree For Auction To Support A Charity And Mark Her Death Anniversary

    Read more about: sridevi janhvi kapoor
    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
