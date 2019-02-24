Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Daughter Jahnvi Kapoor Pens An Emotional Post!

Janhvi's Heartfelt Tribute Will Leave You Teary-eyed

On the eve of Sridevi's death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of two pairs of hands, probably of her sitting in Sridevi's lap, on her Instagram handle and wrote, "My heart will always be heavy. But I'll always be smiling because it has you in it."

Shabani Azmi Too Recalled The Late Actress

She tweeted, "A year already .. #Sridevi . You will live on through your work .."

Nobody Can Replace Her In The Industry, Says Ajay Devgn

"I have never worked with her but since my childhood I was in awe of her for the kind of actor that she was.

From whatever interactions I had with her, I know the kind of human being that she was and I do not think anybody can replace her in the industry. Like I earlier also said, it is a loss which will never be filled up," said Ajay Devgn in one of his recent interviews.

Farah Khan Shared This Throwback Picture On Sridevi's Death Anniversary

The choreographer-director wrote, "When i was just starting out in my career She was so supportive, so encouraging.. getting to Choreograph a Sridevi show or a song for her was like a dream.. no wonder I never got awed or starstruck with any other star in my entire career because I started frm the TOP! There never was n never will be anyone like SRIDEVI.. love her always ♥️( this photo is frm 1994- world tour)."