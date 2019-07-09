Sridevi's Death Was NOT An Accident But Murder: Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh Makes Shocking Revelation

Here’s What The DGP Has To Say..

The DGP further said that, "According to Dr Umadathan, ‘Even if she drank too much, she would not drown in one-foot deep water in a bathtub'."

For the unversed, Umadathan was a forensic surgeon who led many important cases. In his article, Rishiraj Singh shares his experiences of working together with him on many cases.

DGP Hints At Murder

"Without pushing by somebody, a person's legs or head could not drown in one-foot water in the bathtub," the DGP revealed while quoting the forensic expert in the article.

Earlier, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Had Hinted That Sridevi’s Death Might Be Suicide

He was quoted as saying, "Coming to her death, it is most likely a combination of heart stroke-induced accidental drowning death in the tub. But medications might have played a huge role."

"That's because people with depression and insecurities can't understand why the whole world is so happy and enjoying, but they are not able to feel the happiness in spite of all the glitter and spotlight."

"That reminds them that they are deeply sad and that there is nothing wrong with the world and the fault is with just them that they are not able to feel anything," had added the filmmaker.

His Statement Had Evoked Extreme Reactions...

"Some people who are very deeply depressed commit suicide. Others, just to control their depression and anxiety, take extra pills not knowing that it can be dangerous in certain doses and conditions," he had added.

He concluded as saying, "Keeping the speculations on her death aside and coming back to the point of her life, I generally don't say ‘Rest In Peace' after people die, but in her case I want to really say it because I very strongly believe that she would finally and really rest in peace now for the first time in her life, or shall I say death?"