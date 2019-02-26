English
    Sridevi's 'Mom' Will Release In China On THIS Date!

    Sridevi's last theatrical outing Mom is set to hit the theatres in China on March 22, 2019. The announcement comes barely two days after the late actor's first death anniversary. Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor made the announcement Tuesday and said they wanted to showcase the actor's "most remembered last film" in the neighbouring country.

    "'Mom' is a film that has connected with both, mothers and audiences, from every region. This is Sri's last film and our aim is to tell this beautiful story and showcase her most remembered last film to as many people as possible. Zee Studios International has been a part of 'Mom's success since day one and I am glad to see them take this film to heights even two years after its release," Kapoor said in a statement.

    The Ravi Udyawar-directed revenge thriller follows a mother (Sridevi) who avenges a crime committed against her stepdaughter. Sridevi was honoured posthumously with a Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in the 2017 film.

    Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) said the team proud to take the film to the Chinese theatres. "The legacy of an actor of her stature lives on in the work she has left behind for us. And 'Mom' is the perfect example of this. The film has received an overwhelming response from every region it has released in. We are proud to be taking this heart-touching film to yet another market, spreading her gift farther and wider," Chopra added.

    The film marked the 300th screen appearance for the veteran actor, who passed away on February 24, 2018 due to accidental drowning at a Dubai hotel. "Mom" has already been released in Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore.

    (PTI News)

    Read more about: sridevi mom boney kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 17:29 [IST]
