Sridevi Never Trusted Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's Judgement In Men For This Reason!

Janhvi Says She Falls In Love Easily

When asked if she had ever discussed wedding plans with Sridevi, Janhvi told the magazine, "Yes, and she would say that she doesn't trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily."

What Qualities Does Janhvi Want In A Life Partner?

To this, the 'Dhadak' actress revealed, "He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me." Are you listening, guys?

The Actress Also Opened About Her Ideal Wedding

Janhvi told Brides Today, "I want something that's real and intimate and close to who I am. I don't need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I'm going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there's going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love - idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer."

On The Work Front

Janhvi will be next seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The actress is also a part of 'Dostana 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan and newbie, Lakshya. Apart from these two films, Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'.