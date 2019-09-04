Actor Sridevi's Wax Statue Unveiled In Madame Tussauds, Singapore

In what looks like an emotional day for the family members of actor Sridevi and her fans, the wax statue of the legendary actor was unveiled in Singapore's Madame Tussauds.

The late actor's husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor unveiled the statue in Singapore on Wednesday. The family took to social media and shared that they were travelling to Singapore to unveil the statue earlier this week.

Boney Kapoor, who could not contain his excitement also took to Twitter and shared a small teaser of the statue which was originally shared by Madame Tussauds, Singapore's Twitter handle. Sridevi's posture in the wax statue is the actor's iconic look from the Mr India song Hawa Hawai.

From what was shown in the teaser video, the wax statue is expected to be a magnificently realistic model of the actress. The eyes of the statue look so life-like, that it is almost impossible to believe that it is just a statue. They also shared a glimpse of the making of the statue.

Madame Tussauds had earlier announced on social media that they will be collecting messages from fans across the globe to display near the statue as a tribute to the late actor, to which fans had responded tremendously.

It was during Sridevi's birthday anniversary, that Madame Tussauds Singapore had announced about their plan to install a wax statue of the actor.

"As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore," they announced on Twitter. "I am touched that Madame Tussauds is honouring my wife, Sridevi Kapoor, and her work by having her figure immortalised," Boney commented.