English
 »   »   »  Sridevi Was Very Dramatic About Janhvi Kapoor’s Dating Life; Janhvi Recalls

Sridevi Was Very Dramatic About Janhvi Kapoor’s Dating Life; Janhvi Recalls

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Star kids go through the same trials and tribulations from parents that we do. Janhvi Kapoor, in an interview recently, recalled how her mother the late Sridevi used to lose her chill quotient when it came to Janhvi's dating life. She also shared how it has been since the time of the legendary actress' sudden demise. Read up!

    Mom Was Very Dramatic About Dating: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls

    Beyond all the stardom and fame of her family Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with her parents was and is pretty much regular like any of us. In an interview with Filmfare recently, Janhvi recounted how her mother, the late Sridevi and her father Boney Kapoor used to react to her dating life. She said, "Mom and dad were very dramatic about it (dating). (They would say) 'when you like a guy, come to us and we'll get you married.' And I'm like what?? You know we don't have to get married to every guy we like. Like, we can be chill also."

    Jahnvi said that Sridevi would have a cute reaction to that and be like, "Chill? What does chill mean?" Just like our parents, right?

    When asked how Janhvi processed the shocking and sudden demise of her mother Sridevi, Janhvi said, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months." Janhvi was working on her debut movie when the unfortunate incident happened, and had to go back to set to continue shooting.

    Talking about how her siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's presence made her feel that everything would be ok, Janhvi said, "At the end of the day, we have the same blood. I don't remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Anil Kapoor's son) Bhaiya's room and Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula (Arjun Kapoor's sister) Didi came in.. I think that was the one day when I felt like, 'Ok maybe we might be okay'."

    Sridevi's sudden death In February last year shocked the entire nation.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 2:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue