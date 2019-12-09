Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners List; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana Bag Awards

The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held yesterday (December 8) in Mumbai. The prestigious award ceremony was graced by the biggest stars and dignitaries of the film industry. The tinsel town fraternity was gathered together to celebrate and honour the best of cinema from the year 2019. The list of winners of Star Screen Awards 2019 are as follows

Best Film Critics Choice

Article 15

Best Film Popular

Gully Boy

Best Actor Male Popular

Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy

Best Actor Female Popular

Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

Best Director Critic Choice

Anubhav Sinha – Article 15

Best Director Popular

Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh

Baat Nayi Award

Lukka Chuppi

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Most Promising Actor (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female)

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

Yami Gautam – Bala

Most Promising Debut Director

Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Shreya Ghoshal – Kalank

Best Music

Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics

Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy

Best Dialogues

Gully Boy

Best Story

Article 15

Best Action

War

Best Editing

War

Best Cinematography

Gully Boy

Best Choreography

War – Ghungharoo

Best Production Design

Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award

Prem Chopra

