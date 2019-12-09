Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners' List; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana Bag Awards
The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held yesterday (December 8) in Mumbai. The prestigious award ceremony was graced by the biggest stars and dignitaries of the film industry. The tinsel town fraternity was gathered together to celebrate and honour the best of cinema from the year 2019. The list of winners of Star Screen Awards 2019 are as follows
Best Film Critics Choice
Article 15
Best Film Popular
Gully Boy
Best Actor Male Popular
Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy
Best Actor Female Popular
Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy
Best Director Critic Choice
Anubhav Sinha – Article 15
Best Director Popular
Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh
Baat Nayi Award
Lukka Chuppi
Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Most Promising Actor (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy
Most Promising Actor (Female)
Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)
Yami Gautam – Bala
Most Promising Debut Director
Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali (Kabir Singh)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Shreya Ghoshal – Kalank
Best Music
Kabir Singh and Gully Boy
Best Lyrics
Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy
Best Dialogues
Gully Boy
Best Story
Article 15
Best Action
War
Best Editing
War
Best Cinematography
Gully Boy
Best Choreography
War – Ghungharoo
Best Production Design
Gully Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award
Prem Chopra
