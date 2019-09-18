English
    Street Dancer 3D: Nora Fatehi Says Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Took Her Under Their Wings

    Nora Fatehi is all geared up for her first lead role in a Bollywood movie. Nora will be seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance movie, Street Dancer 3D, starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. All along, the cast has been sharing glimpses of the fun they have had on the sets of the film, on social media. Nora got talking about the camaraderie among the cast in a recent interview.

    Nora On How Varun & Shraddha Made Her Feel Like Family

    Talking about her rapport with Varun and Shraddha, Nora said, "They took me under their wings and made me feel like family. I would lose patience with myself if I didn't get a move right, if I forgot the choreography or due to stress, ended up giving too many takes and beating myself up as an artiste." The film's shoot was wrapped recently in Mumbai.

    She went on to talk about the difficulties of the shoot, and how almost everyone suffered from physical pain. "As we suffered a lot of physical pain, we would do a lot of masti to ignore it and stay positive. There were a lot of pranks on the sets," she said. Varun, especially, was injured and fell sick several times during the shoot.

    Street Dancer 3D is scheduled for release in January 2020. It is the third installment of director-choreographer Remo's super popular dance movies, ABCD and ABCD 2.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 2:09 [IST]
