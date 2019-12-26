Street Dancer 3D Song Garmi: Varun Dhawan And Nora Fatehi's Dance Moves Are Too Hot To Handle!

Make way for the hottest track of this season. After leaving us awestruck with the stunning dance jugalbandi of in Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the Muqabla song, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have dropped the second track titled Garmi.

The foot-tapping number begins with a cautionary warning which reads, 'What you are about to see is too hot to resist'. Soon, we see Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi hit the dance floor and break into some mind-blowing dance moves. Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the party anthem has been penned and composed by Badshah.

Watch the video song here.

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to drop this new song and wrote, "Too hot to handle 🔥🔥🔥

#Garmi I love this track thank u. @Its_Badshah and @iAmNehaKakkar @Norafatehi ❄️."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D revolves around Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and Inaayat (Shraddha Kapoor) who are opponents in the dance competition, but ultimately end up coming together for a 'cause'. The dance film also stars Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

Street Dancer 3D is slated for a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga on January 24, 2020.

