Street Dancer 3D Song Muqabla: Prabhu Deva's Enviable Dance Moves & Varun-Shraddha's Swag!

Remember Prabhu Deva's mind-boggling dance moves in 'Muqabla' song from the 1994 film, Humse Hain Muqabla? Twenty years later, the dancing icon has recreated this iconic number for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D and this time, we have Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor too matching steps with him.

Today, the makers of Street Dancer released the first song titled 'Muqabla' and as expected, it's a visual treat. Sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur, the song is penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Prabhu Deva's enviable dance moves and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's swag will make you watch this fast-paced number on loop.

Varun took to his Twitter page to drop the song link and wrote, "The god brings back the beat @PDdancing #muqabla @remodsouza thank u for letting me be a part of this even thought it for Just a bit lol http://bit.ly/MuqablaWithPra... 🎺🎩⚡️💥#StreetDancer3D. This song would never pe possible without our maestro of music @arrahman."

Watch the video song here.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D revolves around Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and Inaayat (Shraddha Kapoor) who are opponents in the dance competition, but ultimately end up coming together for a 'cause'. The film also stars Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

Street Dancer will lock horns with Kangana Ranaut's Panga at the box office on January 24, 2020.

Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor And Prabhu Deva Leave You Mighty Impressed!

Street Dancer 3D: Nora Fatehi Says Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Took Her Under Their Wings