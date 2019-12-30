Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan Reveals He Was Inspired By Hip-Hop And Artists Like Eminem

After ABCD 2, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the third installment of Remo D'Souza's dance film franchise, Street Dancer 3D. The actor is currently busy promoting the film, in which he will star opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Varun revealed that hip-hop and artists like Eminem have been a big influence on his life, adding that that's where his love for dance might have kicked in.

According to Pinkvilla, Varun said, "While growing up, I was inspired by a lot of hip-hop artists like Eminem, and I think that's when my love for dance also kicked in. I've been lucky enough to pursue it through my films with iconic dancers like Remo D'souza Sir and Prabhudheva Sir. Since then, it's been incredible to see the evolution and growing popularity of this fun and inspiring art form in the country."

He added that he loves the way hip-hop is being interpreted across India. "Artistic individuals are leveraging hip-hop to spread knowledge, emotions and opinions and it's so great to see the 'janta' accept and encourage it. I'm sure it's only going to get bigger with each passing year," he said.

Varun hopes Street Dancer 3D will be loved by the dance fraternity, and hopes it inspires dancers yet to come. "Street Dancer itself has been quite an intense experience, training for almost six hours a day, three months straight. We learnt many different dance forms, including krumping, hip-hop, old school and b-boying," he added.

Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva. It seeks to highlight India-Pakistan issues through dance. It is set to hit screens on January 24, 2020.

