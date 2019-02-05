Street Dancer First Posters: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor All Set To Dance Like No One's Watching!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor who enthralled us with their enigmatic chemistry and impressive dance moves in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2, are now reuniting for the filmmaker's next dance film. Yesterday, the team revealed that the flick has been named 'Street Dancer' and will be releasing in 3D.

Now, the makers have dropped the first look posters revealing Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's new look from the film.

Varun Dhawan's Look From Street Dancer The actor unveiled his look from the film and captioned it as, "मेरा काम है जीत जीत जीत मेरा ईमान है जीत जीत जीत पर साला 'हराम' भी है जीत जीत जीत। #StreetDancer3D, this November 8th👟." Shraddha Kapoor's Look From Street Dancer "Dance like everyone's watching. #StreetDancer3D, this November 8th👟," wrote Shraddha while sharing this picture. The Film Was Earlier Supposed To Star Katrina Kaif However, the actress dropped out of the dance flick citing work commitments. Soon, Shraddha Kapoor stepped into her shoes. Lights, Camera & Action The shooting of Street Dancer had already commenced in Punjab earlier this year where they have already wrapped the first schedule. Now, the team will head to London for the extended schedule. Street Dancer is touted to be one of the biggest dance films ever made in India.

The film also stars Nora Fotehi in a pivotal role. Speaking about the film, the actress told Indian Express, "I have Street Dancer 3D, which will see me perform as an actor and a dancer. I am working with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the film. So, this is big. I think it is time people see me for more than five minutes on-screen."

She further added, "Varun Dhawan is fab and an amazing human being with great energy. He is so much fun to be with. We are like a bunch of kids enjoying life and talent. He respects talent and understands the craft of dance. So, it is good to be around someone who loves his work."

Street Dancer is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 8th November, 2019.

