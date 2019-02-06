Street Dancer New Posters: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Enthrall Us With Their Dance Moves

Make Way For The New Posters

In this poster, Varun is seen lifting Shraddha Kapoor upside down.

Varun Has An Interesting Story To Tell

Sharing these posters, the actor tweeted, "This has to be the most difficult poster shoot of my life. P.s @ShraddhaKapoor is very light to carry but I nearly broke her in half."

Street Dancer Brings Back Varun Dhawan & Prabhudheva Together

Director Remo D'Souza shares, "For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time the passion will be limitless."

Varun too is excited to watch with Prabhudheva and tweeted, "Oh DEVA re DEVA aya PRABHUDEVA. The god of dance @PDdancing #streetdancer3d. Very excited to work with this man again he's someone I have always looked upto."

The Reunion Does Not End Here!

Varun Dhawan, who started the first schedule of the film in Amritsar with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, will begin his next schedule in London on 11th Feb till end of March where Prabhu Deva will be joining him and the other cast.

The reunion does not end there; Shraddha Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Varun & Prabhudeva in Remo's previous dance film, is set to join the team in London too. Joining this cast is leggy lass ‘Dilbar girl' Nora Fatehi.