Street Dancer New Posters: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Enthrall Us With Their Dance Moves
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be reuniting on the big screen once again for Remo D'Souza's dance film, 'Street Dancer', which is touted to be one of the biggest dance films ever made in India and will be hitting the theatrical screens in 3D. Yesterday, the makers unveiled Varun and Shraddha's look from the film.
This morning, two more new posters were dropped and they look every bit impressive. Another reason which has got us even more excited for this flick is that Varun will be teaming up with Prabhudheva in this flick. The two had earlier worked together in ABCD 2.
Make Way For The New Posters
In this poster, Varun is seen lifting Shraddha Kapoor upside down.
Varun Has An Interesting Story To Tell
Sharing these posters, the actor tweeted, "This has to be the most difficult poster shoot of my life. P.s @ShraddhaKapoor is very light to carry but I nearly broke her in half."
Street Dancer Brings Back Varun Dhawan & Prabhudheva Together
Director Remo D'Souza shares, "For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time the passion will be limitless."
Varun too is excited to watch with Prabhudheva and tweeted, "Oh DEVA re DEVA aya PRABHUDEVA. The god of dance @PDdancing #streetdancer3d. Very excited to work with this man again he's someone I have always looked upto."
The Reunion Does Not End Here!
Varun Dhawan, who started the first schedule of the film in Amritsar with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, will begin his next schedule in London on 11th Feb till end of March where Prabhu Deva will be joining him and the other cast.
The reunion does not end there; Shraddha Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Varun & Prabhudeva in Remo's previous dance film, is set to join the team in London too. Joining this cast is leggy lass ‘Dilbar girl' Nora Fatehi.
