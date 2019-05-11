Student Of The Year 2 FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD
It seems no movie is able to save itself from being leaked online. After leaking many big-budget films like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Simmba, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy and Kesari, the popular notorious site, Tamilrockers has already leaked Student Of The Year 2. The film which casts Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles hit the theatres yesterday (May 10, 2019). We wonder if the movie leak would affect the business of the film at the box office.
SOTY 2 First Day Box Office Collection
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*."
Here’s How Critics Reviewed SOTY 2
Trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, "SOTY 2 will prove to be a paying proposal but it lacks hit music and an engaging script."
Rohit Jaiswal
"#StudentOfTheYear2 is ENTERTAINING, stylish, and most Important, a well BALANCED film, PERFECT blend of Humor, Action and Sports Overall WINNER @iTIGERSHROFF wins you with his pure simplicity, Your Bound to FALL in LOVE with
@ananyapandayy #Tara is Decent #soty2review 3.5*/5."
Sumit Kadel
"#SOTY2 is cromulent ,film has correct dose of entertainment, good music & engaging screenplay. @ITIGERSHROFF performance is fantastic in every aspect, debutant Ananaya SHINES ,Aditya did complete justice to his part & Tara is mediocre . Film can work at the BO . Rating- ***."
Raja Sen
"The film lacks drama, conflict and narrative tension, with dialogues written for mannequins."