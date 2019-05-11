Student Of The Year 2 FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD

SOTY 2 First Day Box Office Collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*."

Here’s How Critics Reviewed SOTY 2

Trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, "SOTY 2 will prove to be a paying proposal but it lacks hit music and an engaging script."

Rohit Jaiswal

"#StudentOfTheYear2 is ENTERTAINING, stylish, and most Important, a well BALANCED film, PERFECT blend of Humor, Action and Sports Overall WINNER @iTIGERSHROFF wins you with his pure simplicity, Your Bound to FALL in LOVE with

@ananyapandayy #Tara is Decent #soty2review 3.5*/5."

Sumit Kadel

"#SOTY2 is cromulent ,film has correct dose of entertainment, good music & engaging screenplay. @ITIGERSHROFF performance is fantastic in every aspect, debutant Ananaya SHINES ,Aditya did complete justice to his part & Tara is mediocre . Film can work at the BO . Rating- ***."

Raja Sen

"The film lacks drama, conflict and narrative tension, with dialogues written for mannequins."