Student Of The Year 2 Is Not 'Glossy & Unreal' When You Watch The Film: Punit Malhotra

Watch SOTY2, You'll Realise It's Not Unreal!

"Look I am making a film and the 'unreal' feeling of the world that you are watching on-screen is coming from the fact that I am creating the world. But when you watch the whole story, the film and its world will not come across so unreal," said director Punit Malhotra to India Today.

Don't Make Assumptions Based On The Trailer

"People are talking about things based on the trailer. They are yet to watch the film. But the trolling is the fun. If people are not trolling us, they are not having fun. And that is the reason why I take it positively."

Tiger Shroff Is Phenomenal, Says Punit Malhotra

"I was looking for a boy who would be the antagonist but not look like one. I strongly believe that Tiger has a skill set that cannot be matched in India as he is just phenomenal with action and dance. No one can do what Tiger Shroff does, but if there's a person who can second that is Aditya, who is also very good in dance and action. He is the perfect choice."

Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 revolves around the newest batch of students from the prestigious St. Teresa's. The movie starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019.