English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Live Audience Reactions

    By
    |

    Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 has already arrived at the theatres and we're here with the live audience reviews on the film. SOTY 2, which casts Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is all about campus romance and competition! Here's how the netizens are reacting to the movie..

    Shahid Kapoor: It HURTS To See Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Together

    Chetna Kapoor @chetnak92:

    "Talent Ko Angrezi mein kya kehte hain? -- No, that's not my review for the film, that's a legit dialogue from the film #StudentOfTheYear2 Predictable storyline & a film full of flaws. USP of the film - @ananyapandayy . A good & honest debut. Here's honouring #SOTY2 with 1.5."

    tejaswini @tejaswinim007

    "Once again let's go to college time and enjoy. Tiger is most stylish and brilliant in #SOTY2."

    Neeraj Upadhyay ツ @NeerajUpadhyay

    "@AyeshaShroff You should be a proud Mom today. Just finished watching #SOTY2 and @iTIGERSHROFF was fantastic. Just ask him to stay away from promoting alcohol in commercials as he is idolised by many of the younger lot for his fitness. A humble request from a Dad to a Mom."

    Sandeep Kumar @Yo_Sandeep_

    "Tiger Shroff has killed it and how!! Dancing, motion and noticed his cute facet on this film, love it! #SOTY2."

    krunal @khp3285

    "I must say this #SOTY2 going to be super hit of the year."

    arti @arti_taneja7

    "Seriously folks #SOTY2 is simply outstanding, you will definitely love Tiger versatile performance in the movie."

    Pooja @MeThePooh

    "Paisa vasool of the year guys... #SOTY2."

    Keep watching this space for Filmibeat's take on Student Of The Year 2.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue