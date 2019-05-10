Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Live Audience Reactions

Chetna Kapoor @chetnak92:

"Talent Ko Angrezi mein kya kehte hain? -- No, that's not my review for the film, that's a legit dialogue from the film #StudentOfTheYear2 Predictable storyline & a film full of flaws. USP of the film - @ananyapandayy . A good & honest debut. Here's honouring #SOTY2 with 1.5."

tejaswini @tejaswinim007

"Once again let's go to college time and enjoy. Tiger is most stylish and brilliant in #SOTY2."

Neeraj Upadhyay ツ @NeerajUpadhyay

"@AyeshaShroff You should be a proud Mom today. Just finished watching #SOTY2 and @iTIGERSHROFF was fantastic. Just ask him to stay away from promoting alcohol in commercials as he is idolised by many of the younger lot for his fitness. A humble request from a Dad to a Mom."

Sandeep Kumar @Yo_Sandeep_

"Tiger Shroff has killed it and how!! Dancing, motion and noticed his cute facet on this film, love it! #SOTY2."

krunal @khp3285

"I must say this #SOTY2 going to be super hit of the year."

arti @arti_taneja7

"Seriously folks #SOTY2 is simply outstanding, you will definitely love Tiger versatile performance in the movie."

Pooja @MeThePooh

"Paisa vasool of the year guys... #SOTY2."