Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Live Audience Reactions
Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 has already arrived at the theatres and we're here with the live audience reviews on the film. SOTY 2, which casts Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is all about campus romance and competition! Here's how the netizens are reacting to the movie..
Shahid Kapoor: It HURTS To See Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Together
Chetna Kapoor @chetnak92:
"Talent Ko Angrezi mein kya kehte hain? -- No, that's not my review for the film, that's a legit dialogue from the film #StudentOfTheYear2 Predictable storyline & a film full of flaws. USP of the film - @ananyapandayy . A good & honest debut. Here's honouring #SOTY2 with 1.5."
tejaswini @tejaswinim007
"Once again let's go to college time and enjoy. Tiger is most stylish and brilliant in #SOTY2."
Neeraj Upadhyay ツ @NeerajUpadhyay
"@AyeshaShroff You should be a proud Mom today. Just finished watching #SOTY2 and @iTIGERSHROFF was fantastic. Just ask him to stay away from promoting alcohol in commercials as he is idolised by many of the younger lot for his fitness. A humble request from a Dad to a Mom."
Sandeep Kumar @Yo_Sandeep_
"Tiger Shroff has killed it and how!! Dancing, motion and noticed his cute facet on this film, love it! #SOTY2."
krunal @khp3285
"I must say this #SOTY2 going to be super hit of the year."
arti @arti_taneja7
"Seriously folks #SOTY2 is simply outstanding, you will definitely love Tiger versatile performance in the movie."
Pooja @MeThePooh
"Paisa vasool of the year guys... #SOTY2."
Keep watching this space for Filmibeat's take on Student Of The Year 2.