Student Of The Year 2 Song 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da': Tara Sutaria Sets Out To Impress Tiger Shroff!

With the release date of Student Of The Year 2 inching closer, the makers have dropped a brand new song after the romantic 'Fakira' which featured Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday expressing their love through the art of dance. The latest song titled 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' has the other leading lady Tara Sutaria trying to woo Tiger.

Set against the backdrop of St Teresa, the new track features Tara trying to woo 'Punjabi munda' Tiger with her sultry dance moves. While we all know that the Shroff. Jr is a fabulous dancer, one must say that Tara too matches her steps with him and lends her own charm.

The song begins with Tara bringing coffee for Tiger and then breaking into a jig. Tiger too gives us a glimpse of his fabulous dance steps. We even get to see Ananya Panday for a brief time.

Check out the song here-

The peppy number has been Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani with lyrics penned by Anvita Dutt. Producer Karan Johar shared the link of the song on his Twitter page and wrote, "Energy SKY HIGH with these pumping tunes! #JattLudhiyaneDa out now."

Speaking about her co-star Tiger in a recent interview, Tara was quoted as saying, "Tiger has two sides to him but it's only when he is comfortable with you that he reveals his true self, which is funny and naughty. He is also very sweet. On my first day of shoot in Dehradun, during a dance sequence, I sprained my ankle. He pulled up a chair, put my foot up and massaged it. We hardly knew each other then and I wasn't expecting it. As my first co-star, he'll always be special. It's no secret that I have a crush on Tiger."

Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, Student Of The Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, 2019.